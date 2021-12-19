Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,459 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.91 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

