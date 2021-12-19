Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.88 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

