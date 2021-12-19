Atwood & Palmer Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,158,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

