Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $665.04

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 665.04 ($8.79) and traded as high as GBX 718.60 ($9.50). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 718.60 ($9.50), with a volume of 3,748,812 shares.

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.93) to GBX 700 ($9.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 650 ($8.59) to GBX 745 ($9.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.33) to GBX 598 ($7.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 696.44 ($9.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 665.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 640.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

