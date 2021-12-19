Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $49.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

