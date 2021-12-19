Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Autohome were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $28.84 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.30.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.