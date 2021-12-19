Automata Network (ATA) Price Tops $0.62

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $106.48 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.40 or 0.08272663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.23 or 0.99976506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

