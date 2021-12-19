Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avaya has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 77.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $53,532,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 67.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

