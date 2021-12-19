Avion Wealth Purchases 2,990 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avion Wealth boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 849.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in AT&T were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 544,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 100,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.78 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.