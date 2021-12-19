Avion Wealth Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avion Wealth decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

Shares of GE opened at $91.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.39. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a PE ratio of -175.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

