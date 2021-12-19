Avion Wealth Sells 2,873 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Avion Wealth reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,211 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after purchasing an additional 656,091 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

