Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Avista worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after acquiring an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Avista by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 238,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 4,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 123,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Avista stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. Avista Co. has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

