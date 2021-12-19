AVT (AVT) Price Hits $0.46 on Exchanges

AVT (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, AVT has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AVT coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. AVT has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AVT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling AVT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AVT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.