B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,390,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,181 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after buying an additional 171,377 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTG shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.69 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

