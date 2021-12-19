Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €12.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.43 ($11.71).

B4B3 stock opened at €10.70 ($12.02) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.50 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.61). The firm has a market cap of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of 37.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.41.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

