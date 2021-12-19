BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Acquires £151.48 in Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Brad Greve purchased 28 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 541 ($7.15) per share, for a total transaction of £151.48 ($200.19).

Brad Greve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Brad Greve purchased 26 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.72 ($196.54).

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 532.60 ($7.04) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 564.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 556.49. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The stock has a market cap of £16.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.85) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.52) to GBX 555 ($7.33) in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.11).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

