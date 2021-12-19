Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $55.63 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.2% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 7,370 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.54 and its 200-day moving average is $298.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

