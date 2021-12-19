Ballast Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after buying an additional 31,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $122.10. 19,628,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,656,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $174.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $331.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. CLSA dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

