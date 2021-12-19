Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after buying an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after buying an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after buying an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,554. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

