Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to Issue — Dividend of $0.00 on February 8th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0028 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 83.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of BBD opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 118,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 212,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

