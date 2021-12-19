Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0351 per share by the bank on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00329.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE BBDO opened at $3.18 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

