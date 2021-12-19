Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Banco de Chile stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 172,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth about $299,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

