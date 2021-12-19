BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.90

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.21. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 422,138 shares.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

