Bank of America Begins Coverage on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $266.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.75.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $201.07 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $124.28 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.