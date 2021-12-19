Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 59,718 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,207,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $259,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.