Bank of America Corp DE Has $223.23 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 77,146 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $223,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after buying an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 32.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $9,712,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 133.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.22 and its 200 day moving average is $396.90. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.16 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

