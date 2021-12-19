Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 145.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,061,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.85 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

