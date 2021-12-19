Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.