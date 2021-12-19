Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.33 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $237.43 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average is $306.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.