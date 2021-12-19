Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,579.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,502.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,473.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

