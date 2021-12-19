Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 595 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 605.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.0% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCK. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,791 shares of company stock worth $11,362,145 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $169.09 and a 52-week high of $236.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

