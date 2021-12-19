Barclays Downgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $495.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $500.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $468.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $507.12.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $528.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.35. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $549.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.