Barclays Increases Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $162.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $138.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 in the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

