Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 63 ($0.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.65) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.14 ($0.76).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 46.16 ($0.61) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 30.82 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 51.58 ($0.68). The stock has a market cap of £32.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.77.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,821.12).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

