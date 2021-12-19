Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $850.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investec began coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $23.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

