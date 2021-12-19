Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 99.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

