Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.20 Million Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for 2.3% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period.

SLV opened at $20.68 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

