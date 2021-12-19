Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.7% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after purchasing an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $99,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,971.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 604,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 600,072 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

IBM stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

