Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $63,750,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $307.92 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $200.46 and a one year high of $313.04. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

