Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 46.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.