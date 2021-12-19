Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 7.1%

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) shares dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 1,030,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,781,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.86.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$488.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

