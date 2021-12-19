Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,794,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 129,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $256.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.34.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

