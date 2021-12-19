Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Short Interest Update

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 81,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BELFB opened at $12.39 on Friday. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

