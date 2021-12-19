BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

BLU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELLUS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ BLU opened at $7.93 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 597,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

