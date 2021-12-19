BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,594. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.