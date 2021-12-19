BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,594. BetterLife Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

