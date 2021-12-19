Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCYC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.09.

BCYC stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of -0.28.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock valued at $550,200. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

