Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDT. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BDT stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.47. 120,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$508.49 million and a PE ratio of 9.41. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.53.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$633.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.0278936 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.