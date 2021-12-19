Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Acquires $14,642.72 in Stock

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Kyle Mcclements acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $14,642.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,064.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $452,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.