BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.