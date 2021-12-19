BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

